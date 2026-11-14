Puri Resigns From Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat After Being Re-Elected From MP

New Delhi, Nov 14: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, days after being re-elected to the House unopposed from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepted Puri's resignation.

Puri's term from Uttar Pradesh was due to end on November 25.

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He was elected unopposed for the Madhya Pradesh seat on November 5, with his tenure ending on April 2, 2030.

Puri was nominated to the seat vacated by former Union minister L Murugan, who resigned last month to strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing the vacation of the Rajya Sabha seat, Secretary General P C Mody, in a notification, said, "Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of Uttar Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha wef, 14th November, 2026." (Agencies)