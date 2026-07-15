Puri deities reappear after 14-day seclusion for 'Nabajaubana darshan'

PURI, Jul 14 : Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra reappeared before devotees on Tuesday after a 14-day seclusion during the traditional 'Anasara' period, with thousands gathering at the Puri temple for the auspicious 'Nabajaubana Besha darshan'.

Thousands of devotees thronged the pilgrim town for a glimpse of the sibling deities, but only a limited number could offer prayers as the temple administration restricted the duration of darshan due to ritual commitments, an official said.

According to the centuries-old tradition of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, the deities remain in seclusion for a fortnight after the 'Snana Yatra', during which they are believed to fall ill following the ceremonial bathing ritual.

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Their return in a youthful appearance is celebrated as 'Nabajaubana Besha'.

Unlike previous years when devotees were allowed unrestricted darshan, this year's viewing was kept brief to facilitate temple rituals.

The temple administration allowed 'Paramanik Darshan' (paid darshan) from 5 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by 'Sahana Mela' (public darshan) from 5.30 pm to 7.15 pm.

It was also announced that public darshan would remain completely suspended on Wednesday on account of 'Ubha Amavasya', in keeping with the temple's traditional ritual calendar.

Elaborate security and crowd-management arrangements were put in place as large numbers of devotees gathered at the shrine.

General devotees were allowed entry through the 'Singhadwar', while 'Paramanik' devotees entered through the temple's southern gate.

ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi said extensive security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, have been made for real-time crowd and traffic management. (PTI)