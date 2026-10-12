NEW DELHI, Oct 12: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday decried Rahul Gandhi's march to the Supreme Court as a "drama", alleging that the Congress has been blaming the Election Commission for its defeats while its own "visionless" leadership is responsible for the electoral setbacks.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the senior leader also slammed Gandhi for describing the Congress and anti-CEC movement as "Shiv Ki Baraat", saying it is rather a "group of hooligans" creating anarchy on the streets.

"The Congress has been attacking constitutional institutions for the last several years and blaming them for its defeats, while its own leadership is responsible for its electoral setbacks," Chouhan said.

Advertisement

"The Election Commission is not the reason for the Congress's defeat. The reason for the defeat of the Congress is its 'vichar shunya' (visionless) leadership, which does not know the country, does not know its people, does not know its values of life and does not know its traditions," he alleged.

Slamming Gandhi for his march to the Supreme Court for a meeting with the Chief Justice of India, Chouhan said, without elaborating, that everybody knows what has been his stance towards the judiciary and what were his views about a former CJI earlier.

"Nevertheless, even meeting the CJI involves a specific procedure. You cannot simply write a letter and show up whenever you feel like it. This is just a drama, pure theatrics, nothing but theatrics," the senior BJP leader said.

Chouhan also assailed Gandhi for calling the Congress and its anti-CEC stir as "Shiv Ki Baarat", quipping, "Those who oppose Ram are talking about Lord Shiv."

"It is not Lord Shiv's 'Baraat' but a mob of unruly elements attempting to spread anarchy on the streets," he said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi's remarks, Chouhan asked what the country or the Congress can expect from him when he himself admits that he does not plan.

"I reiterate that the reason for the defeat (of the Congress in polls) is precisely this lack of planning, this mindset of simply setting out whenever one feels like it," he added.

Chouhan alleged that the Congress is trying to create anarchy in cahoots with foreign forces in its bid to come to power at the Centre because it has "fallen in the eyes of the people and lost their trust".

"It must have been only after millions of liars had died that Rahul Gandhi was born," the BJP leader charged, when asked about the Congress leader's recent remarks about President Droupadi and his claim that half of the security personnel deployed in Delhi have told him that he is doing good work. (PTI)