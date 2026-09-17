Puravankara Ltd eyes Rs 2,600 cr revenue from  redevelopment of 3 housing societies in Mumbai

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Realty firm Puravankara Ltd will redevelop three housing societies in Mumbai and expects a total revenue of Rs 2,600 crore from the upcoming projects.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Bengaluru-based Puravankara informed that it has secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai.

These three projects, spread across 4.68 acres, offer a total developable potential of 1.05 million sq ft and an estimated revenue of Rs 2,600 crore.

As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling 59 million sq ft across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. (PTI)