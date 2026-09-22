Puravankara buys 13.44-acre land in Greater  Noida, eyes Rs 5,200 cr revenue from housing proj

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: Realty firm Puravankara has bought a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida.

The company did not disclose the land cost.

The plot has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq ft and an estimated revenue of Rs 5,200 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, the company's Managing Director, said, "NCR is one of India's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here."

He described the land acquisition as a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the country's leading real estate developers.

As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling approximately 59 million sq ft of area across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. (PTI)