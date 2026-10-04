Punjabi should be given status of J&K’s official language: Sikh Sangat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The Sikh community has stepped up its peaceful campaign demanding parliamentary intervention for starting Punjabi classes for community children in schools.

During a protest demonstration here today Sikhs demanded that Punjabi should be given the status of official language in J&K.

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Social activist, Parvinder Singh, who consistently raised the issues of public importance, has appealed to all Sikh organizations and Gurudwara committees to support the demand and work collectively.

"We must raise our voice for Punjabi through peaceful and democratic means but we must also accept our responsibility. Our children must speak Punjabi at home and learn to read and write it. Every community institution can play a role in making this possible," he maintained calling upon various organizations to rise above the differences and express concerns over community's language and heritage.

A handout stated that as the campaign is gathering momentum the Sikh Sangat is now pursuing a two-fold approach-democratic demand for Punjabi's status as official language of J&K and a movement to ensure that the community children should continue to speak, read and write Punjabi.