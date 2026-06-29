Punjabi Sahitak Sabha organizes Kavi Darbar

Excelsior Correspondent

R S PURA, June 28: A Punjabi Kavi Darbar organized by the Punjabi Sahitak Sabha (PSS) was held here today.

The function was attended by well known punjabi poets of Jammu.

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Jang S Verman, well-known artist, writer & columnist on art & culture was the chief guest on this occasion, whereas S Harjit Singh Uppal, a renowned Punjabi poet & writer of Jammu & former president PSS RS Pura presided over the meeting.

Dr Rajvir Singh, president of Punjabi Sahitak Sabha (PSS), R S Pura shared the dais.

Dr Singh in his address said that the day's programme was scheduled to honour Prit Pal Singh Betab, the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award this year, but due to his health issue the felicitation could not be conducted.

While expressing his views on the presentation and conduct of the literary meeting of PSS, Harjit Singh Uppal appreciated the initiative of PSS to organize such events and applauded the participation of poets writing in various genres and styles.

Speaking on this occasion, Jang S Verman expressed his views on the poems recited by the poets in the meeting with various themes & genres, reflecting various aspects of contemporary life issues, and the nature.

The poets who presented their poetry included Suraj Prakash Rallan, Renu Sharma, JPS Azad, Bhupinder Bhargav, Bachan Bharti; Jang S. Verman and Harjit Singh Uppal.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Harsimranjit Singh.

Dr Rajvir Singh extended the vote of thanks.