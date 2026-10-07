Punjabi language status dharna enters day 6

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The indefinite dharna demanding official language status for Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir entered its sixth day in Jammu today and received support from organisations and committees across J&K and Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Taranjit Singh Tony, chairman, Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, said the support showed that the demand was not confined to any single organisation or locality. He appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the J&K Cabinet and all 90 MLAs to support a resolution seeking official recognition for Punjabi during the Winter Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Support came from Anndata Kissan Union, Punjab, led by its president Angrej Singh Sandhu, along with Hardev Singh Grewal, Jagtar Singh Rai, Tajinder Singh, Pavitar Singh, Jasvinder Singh Khalsa and Jagtar Singh Lota. Angrej Singh Sandhu said recognition of Punjabi was a linguistic and cultural issue requiring consideration through democratic and constitutional institutions.

The campaign also received support from Manjit Singh, Surjit Singh, general secretary, DGPC, Balwinder Singh, vice president, DGPC, Gurmeet Singh, Harbaksh Singh, Virender Singh and Gurmukh Singh. District committees of Reasi and Samba submitted letters supporting the demand.

Written support also came from Gurdwara management committees of Jammu. The All J&K Dalit Chetna Manch, All Jammu and Kashmir Shri Guru Ravidas Sabha, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi E-Rickshaw E-Auto Union, Jammu & Kashmir, also backed official status for Punjabi, citing its widespread usage and cultural significance.

Tony announced wider mobilization, with 'jathe' and delegations from Punjab and other parts of the country expected to join the Jammu Morcha. He said the movement would remain peaceful, constitutional and democratic, with outreach planned to the Prime Minister, chief ministers of States, Union Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

"The demand is clear - Punjabi deserves official recognition in J&K," Tony said, urging the Sikh Sangat and supporters of Punjabi to remain united and peaceful and continue the dharna until a positive government response.

The Day-6 dharna was attended by Sikh community members, Gurdwara representatives, farmers, social activists, scholars and supporters of Punjabi.