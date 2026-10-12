Punjabi language agitation gains momentum, dharna enters 11th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: The indefinite Punjabi language dharna launched by the All J&K Sikh Sangat entered its 11th consecutive day today, with rallies taken out from Miran Sahib, Maralia and Camp Gole Gujral proceeding towards the main dharna site in Jammu.

The demonstrations witnessed participation from members of the Sikh community, while several religious, social and community organizations extended their support to the demand for granting Punjabi official language status in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Among those supporting the Morcha were the All District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Alliance (Kashmir), Sikh Nowjawan Sabha, Camp Gole Gujral, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, National Highway Bypass, Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Raina Colony, Babliana, Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Dharap, and Sikh Nowjawan Sabha, Raina Colony (Babliana).

The Akal India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar, also questioned the exclusion of Punjabi from official language status and called for meaningful steps to address the demand.

The organizations stressed the need to preserve Punjabi's linguistic, cultural and religious heritage, describing it as an integral part of the region's identity and Sikh traditions.

Taranjit Singh Tony, chairman of Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, and a prominent voice of the Morcha, reiterated that the agitation was peaceful, democratic and constitutional. He clarified that the demand was not directed against any language or community but sought rightful recognition for Punjabi while respecting the region's linguistic diversity.

Tony appealed to the Omar Abdullah-led Government to respond positively to the demand and introduce the Punjabi Language Bill in the Legislative Assembly to initiate concrete steps towards granting the language official status in the Union Territory.

The All J&K Sikh Sangat reaffirmed its resolve to continue the peaceful agitation until the Government takes meaningful action on the demand.