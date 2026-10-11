Punjab: Woman Held For 'Sharing' Classified Information With Pak Intelligence

Ferozepur, Oct 11: Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing has arrested a woman for allegedly transmitting classified information about Army installations to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while two Army personnel have been booked for their alleged role in the espionage operation, police said on Sunday.

Suspect Gurnoor Sidhu, a resident of Faridkot, was arrested near an under-construction bridge on the Hussainiwala border road. She is currently being interrogated, police said.

Police said they received information on Thursday that the accused were allegedly conspiring to share classified information about military zones and cantonments with Pakistan agencies.

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The two Army personnel, who were deployed along the India-China border, allegedly collected sensitive information, while Sidhu facilitated its transmission through mobile phones, tablets and internet, police said in a statement.

A case has been registered against the three accused at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Fazilka under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

Security agencies are also investigating whether sensitive information relating to the Faridkot military cantonment was transmitted to Pakistan.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged espionage network and the role of those involved. (Agencies)