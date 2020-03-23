Punjab sanctions Rs 20 crore for free food, medicines to poor

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sanctioned Rs 20 crore out of the Chief Minister Relief Fund for providing free food and medicines to the needy in the state.

“I have directed the provision of free food, shelter & medicines for those in need & 20 Cr has been sanctioned out of CM relief fund for same,” Singh tweeted.

He also asked deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) to provide all assistance to persons in need.

Meanwhile, state cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa announced to donate their one month salary to the CM relief fund. The Punjab IAS officers association also offered to contribute one-day salary to the CM relief fund.

Earlier, the state government had announced relief of Rs 3,000 each for all the registered construction workers in the state. A total of Rs 96 crore was earmarked for this purpose.(AGENCIES)