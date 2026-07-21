Punjab Police Busts Terror Conspiracy, Arrests 17; IED, Pistol Seized

Chandigarh, Jul 21: Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a terror conspiracy in Moga with the arrest of 17 people and the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), an electronic detonator and a pistol.

"In a major breakthrough, @MogaPolice busts a terror conspiracy, apprehends 17 accused, and recovers an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), explosive material, an electronic detonator, and a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Investigation revealed that Iqbal Singh alias Ravi Dhaliwal, currently based in the UK and allegedly involved in criminal activities, was the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

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On his directions, the accused carried out a grenade attack on Sadar Police Station in Moga, and planned to plant an IED in a train from Ferozepur to Jammu, Yadav said.

A blast had occurred at the Moga Sadar Police Station on July 8, though no one was injured in the incident.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered at the Sadar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and identify all associates involved. (Agencies)