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Home / National / Punjab Police Busts Gangster Module Linked To Foreign-Based Handlers; Three Held

Punjab Police Busts Gangster Module Linked To Foreign-Based Handlers; Three Held

CHANDIGARH, June 21: The Punjab Police has busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers and arrested three operatives, seizing three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. In a post on X,...

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Daily Excelsior
11:53 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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CHANDIGARH, June 21: The Punjab Police has busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers and arrested three operatives, seizing three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.
In a post on X, Yadav said the operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency.
"In a breakthrough against organised crime and gangster networks, SSOC Amritsar and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency, busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers, apprehended three operatives and recovered three foreign-made sophisticated pistols along with ammunition," Yadav wrote.
An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, he said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters involved in gang wars, extortion and other disruptive activities in Punjab, the DGP said.
According to the investigation, the accused were transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal activities at the behest of their handlers abroad.
The arrestees are also linked to a murder case registered in Amritsar and an attempted murder case in Batala.
Further investigations are underway, Yadav added. (Agencies)
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