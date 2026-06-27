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Home / National / Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network, Arrests Four

Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network, Arrests Four

CHANDIGARH, Jun 27: Punjab Police on Saturday busted a cross-border arms smuggling network and arrested four persons in Amritsar with 10 sophisticated pistols and live cartridges. According to a preliminary investigation, the accused were acting on the directions of a...

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Daily Excelsior
01:44 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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CHANDIGARH, Jun 27: Punjab Police on Saturday busted a cross-border arms smuggling network and arrested four persons in Amritsar with 10 sophisticated pistols and live cartridges.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based smuggler and receiving illegal weapon consignments through cross-border routes for further supply to criminal elements, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

A case has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar and further investigation is underway, he said. (Agencies)

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