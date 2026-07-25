Punjab Police Bring Back Fugitive Gangster From Indonesia After 6-Month Manhunt

Chandigarh, Jul 25: Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force, in coordination with the central agencies, has successfully secured the deportation of a fugitive gangster from Jakarta after a six-month-long manhunt, police said on Saturday. Director General of Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said Jobanjit Singh is wanted in multiple heinous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act offences. The accused was evading arrest by operating across multiple countries.

Giving details, Yadav, on X, said, "In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with OFTEC Punjab (Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell) and central agencies, successfully secures the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh @ Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia, and brings him back to Punjab."

"The operation marks the successful culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt, a six-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and close coordination with national and international agencies," the DGP said.

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Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling organised crime networks and ensuring that fugitives hiding anywhere in the world are brought to justice, he said. (AGENCIES)