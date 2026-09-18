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Home / National / Punjab police ASI shot dead in Amritsar

Punjab police ASI shot dead in Amritsar

AMRITSAR, Sep 18: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday. Police said the incident occurred around 3...

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Daily Excelsior
11:08 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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AMRITSAR, Sep 18: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the ASI Harjit Singh was on duty at Bhagtawala grain market, where two motorcycle-borne men shot multiple bullets from point-blank range.

Police said after the incident, the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district. (Agencies)

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