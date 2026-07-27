Punjab: Petrol Bomb Hurled At Sangrur BJP Office

Chandigarh, Jul 27: A petrol bomb was hurled by some unidentified persons at the BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Monday.

No one was hurt in the incident which occurred late Sunday night. Police said that efforts were on to trace the culprits.

Upon receiving information, a team of senior police officials reached the BJP office located at Uppli Road. Following inspection of the site, it appeared that an ignited petrol-filled bottle was thrown towards the building from the outer wall, a police official said.

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"We will lodge an FIR in the matter and take strict action against those who were behind this incident," said the police official.

A forensic team has been called to collect samples, said the police, adding that CCTV footage of the nearby areas was being scanned to trace those who threw the petrol bomb. (Agencies)