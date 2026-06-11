Punjab: Over 30 Kg Heroin Recovered; Six Held

Chandigarh, Jun 11: A cross-border drug smuggling cartel has been dismantled with the arrest of six persons and recovery of over 30 kg of heroin, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler, who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

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Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates involved in the network, trace the financial trail, and uncover possible hawala connections, he said. (Agencies)