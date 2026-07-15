Punjab offers immense opportunities in Textile sector; CM urges entrepreneurs to invest

NEW DELHI, Jul 14 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday pitched the state as India's most promising destination for textile investment, saying it offers immense opportunities across the value chain and an industry-friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

Inaugurating the Punjab State Pavilion at BharatTex 2026 here, the Chief Minister said the Punjab Government has introduced its new industrial policy to boost investment, employment and exports, while ensuring time-bound approvals through single-window and single-pen systems.

Highlighting that Punjab has attracted Rs 2 lakh crore of investment and generated 5 lakh employment opportunities in the last four years, Mann said the government treats entrepreneurs as partners in the state's growth, has ended bureaucratic hurdles through the red card system and is committed to making Punjab the country's preferred destination for advanced textile manufacturing.

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"Industrialists were earlier treated as ATMs by successive state governments, but the AAP government has made them an equal partner in the socio-economic progress of the state. Punjabis have been blessed with an indomitable spirit of hard work, dedication and patriotism.

"Due to these qualities, Punjabis have proved their mettle in every sphere. The sole aim of recalling these things is to keep our younger generations abreast with the glorious and rich cultural and historic legacy of the state," the chief minister said while addressing the Punjab session at BharatTex 2026.

"I urge industry leaders, investors, innovators, global brands and technology companies to become partners in Punjab's next growth journey. Punjab has five power generation plants, and 70 lakh metric tonnes of coal is used by the state from its dedicated coal mine in Pachwara to produce power," he noted.

Reiterating that industrial development can be achieved only through close cooperation between the government and industry, he said, he believes that the industrial sector can progress only when the government and industry work shoulder to shoulder.

Investors and entrepreneurs are among the key architects of Punjab's industrial future, he said, adding that Punjab's robust investment ecosystem offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors.

He also claimed that Punjab ranks number one in Ease of Doing Business, with an efficient Single Window system operating transparently. Due "to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab has become the first state to pass the Right to Business Act.

"Punjab is the 'Land of Opportunities', with world-acclaimed companies eager to establish operations here. Earlier, industrialists were arm-twisted by leaders for getting share in their ventures due to its industry fled from the state and Punjab lagged behind in the field of economic development thereby jeopardizing its progress and prosperity. After assuming charge in 2022 the state government has taken several revolutionary and path breaking initiatives due to which Punjab has now emerged as frontrunner in every field," Mann said.

He said BharatTex is not merely an exhibition of products but a platform where India's textile future is being imagined, partnerships are being forged and new opportunities are taking shape.

He said the state has a unique advantage as it possesses a complete textile value chain, enabling every stage of textile production to be carried out within Punjab itself.

"From cotton cultivation to spinning, from yarn to fabrics, from knitting and processing to garments and from manufacturing to exports, Punjab possesses something that very few regions in the world can claim. This is a complete textile value chain. Punjab offers an integrated ecosystem where the entire textile journey can happen within one State," he said.

He urged the industry to promote innovation, strengthen exports and above all contribute significantly to inclusive economic growth of the state. (PTI)