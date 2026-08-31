Punjab 'honour killing': Man killed by brothers of woman he recently married

AMRITSAR, Aug 31: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old man was brutally hacked to death outside a bus stand in Tarn Taran, Punjab, allegedly by the brothers of the woman he had recently married.

According to the police, the two accused, Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, both brothers, attacked Jagjit Singh with knives, killing him on the spot on Sunday.

About a month ago, Jagjit Singh eloped with the sister of the accused and got married. However, the girl's family was allegedly unhappy with the union.

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On Sunday, the girl's mother asked Jagjit Singh to meet her at the bus stand, where both accused were already waiting. As soon as Jagjit arrived, the brothers allegedly attacked him with knives, resulting in his immediate death, police said.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and managed to apprehend Jaspreet Singh while the other brother fled the area.

A murder case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding brother, police stated. (PTI)