PANCHKULA, Aug 3: Cancer cases are projected to rise steadily across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, reflecting a nationwide trend that will push India's annual cancer burden to nearly 1.57 million cases by 2025, the union Health Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to an unstarred question, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said estimates prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) show that annual cancer incidence in the country is projected to increase from 1,426,447 cases in 2021 to 1,569,793 cases in 2025, an increase of about 10 per cent over five years.

Among the northern states, Punjab is projected to record the highest cancer burden, with estimated annual cases rising from 39,521 in 2021 to 43,196 in 2025.

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Haryana is expected to witness an increase from 30,015 to 33,395 cases, while Delhi's projected annual cancer incidence will rise from 25,969 to 29,238 during the same period. In the hill states, Jammu & Kashmir is projected to see cases increase from 13,060 to 14,493, while Himachal Pradesh is projected to see cases rise from 8,978 in 2021 to 9,761 in 2025.

The Health Ministry informed Parliament that the earlier Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Scheme is no longer operational. Cancer care infrastructure is now being strengthened under the Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities Scheme, implemented under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Under the scheme, the Centre assists States and union Territories for establishing State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) in government medical colleges, hospitals and erstwhile Regional Cancer Centres.

The Minister said the government has so far approved 39 institutions, comprising 19 State Cancer Institutes and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres, across the country.

In North India, Haryana has a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. Punjab has a State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College, Amritsar, and a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre at Civil Hospital, Fazilka. Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital functions as a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre. Himachal Pradesh has Tertiary Care Cancer Centres at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Mandi, while Jammu & Kashmir has State Cancer Institutes at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, and Government Medical College, Jammu.

The government further informed the House that 524 Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) are currently functional across the country to improve access to cancer treatment at the district hospital level. Of these, 34 DCCCs are operational in Telangana, including underserved districts. However, the reply did not announce any proposal to establish additional cancer treatment centres in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh or Jammu & Kashmir.

The written reply was furnished in response to questions on the rising cancer burden in the country, the availability of cancer treatment infrastructure and whether the government proposes to establish additional cancer treatment facilities in underserved districts. (UNI)