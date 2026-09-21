Punjab Govt takes serious exception to illegal mining in Kathua, seeks closure of crushers

Pathania, Bushan to raise issue in Assembly

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 20: Engineering Department from neighbouring district of Pathankot in Punjab has shown serious concern over the existence of illegal crushers in Kirian -Gandial area of Kathua district that poses a grave threat to ecology, flora and fauna besides putting State exchequers of to a heavy loss.

Advertisement

The Executive Engineer Drainage cum Mining & Geology Division Pathankot Department of Water Resources Punjab in a recent letter to District Mining Officer, Kathua (J&K) has expressed his serious concern over illegal operation of certain stone crushers in Kirian Gandial areas of District Kathua which are reportedly functioning during night hours.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

In the letter which is in possession of the Excelsior, the Executive Engineer has called for immediate steps to check the illegal activities of mining mafia and ban on the functioning of illegal crushers. The letter further said that daily 150 to 200 tippers are entering State of Punjab from J&K through various village routes without valid transit pass bypassing the highway road. Such vehicles are seen having J&K Registration numbers, it added.

The letter of Executive Engineer Pathankot revealed it has been observed that whenever Government officials from Punjab attempt to stop the vehicles carrying mining material illegally, they resort to threats and run away from check posts without stopping the vehicles for mandatory checking, there by endangering lives and obstructing lawful duty.

Terming it a situation of grave concern for both Punjab and J&K, the letter said as a result of this unlawful activity the exchequers of both states are put to huge loss.

Executive Engineer in his letter has sought the immediate intervention in the matter from the Mining Department of J&K stressing on immediate legal and administrative action against the illegal operators so that the interests of both states are safeguarded and menace of unlawful mining and transportation is curbed.

MLA Kathua, Dr Bharat Bushan said that he has taken up the issue many times with concerned authorities but to no avail. ``I have taken up issue with Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha as well as Chief Minister , Omar Abdullah number of times but the illegal mining has not stopped., Only for one or two days the activity is stopped and later it again continues,'' he added,

Dr Bushan said there is nexus between officials and other regulatory agencies otherwise the illegal mining would have been stopped. The public representatives also look helpless as despite raising the issue in Assembly nothing has changed, he added.

Hundreds of trucks carrying illegal mining material pass daily during night hours from Kathua area and authorities are looking as mute spectators, he said. Even Poclains are being used to extract the mining material from rivers, he added.

Prem Nath Dogra a senior BJP leader who led a demonstration over fortnight back in the Kerian Gandial area against the illegal mining said earlier four illegal crushers were existing now there number has also increased many fold. The illegal mining is posing a threat to bridges and the companies which constructed them have warned that they may collapse in case the illegal mining near their abetments is not stopped. But this warning is not heeded by the Mining Department, he added.

He said over 200 trucks carrying illegal mining material pass every night from the Kirian -Gandial. They have even identified new Kachha routes to evade checking. Last time the trucks were caught by Punjab administration as they alleged that their roads have been damaged by the dumpers and tippers carrying the mining material from J&K illegally.

He said last time a youth was also killed in Kerian Gandial by a speedy vehicle carrying mining material illegally. This evoked a strong protest in the area by people, he added.

MLA Udhampur R S Pathania said that he will take up the issue in Assembly tomorrow. He said in Udhampur also illegal mining takes place in the Tawi river and other nallahs causing a threat to ecology.

He said it is a mining syndicate. The Kathua type situation is in Bajalta also. In papers the crushers functioning illegally have been shown closed but actually it is working illegally. The particular families are involved in this illegal trade. He sought a strong action from Government against the mining mafia,

It may be recalled that the Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE) Division Udhampur has written three letters to District Magistrate Udhampur earlier drawing his attention towards the continuous extraction of minerals from river Tawi in Udhampur and sought immediate curbing of such activities as it may lead to lowering of bed level. He expressed apprehension that if the mining process is not stopped timely , the intake structures may fail to yield designed discharge in near future which may lead to scarcity of water, there by endangering the regular water supply to the people in the area.

Quoting the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management Act) 2010 the letter said any activity that may endanger or affect the safety and functionality of a water source or supply infrastructure is strictly prohibited.

The letter further said that due to excessive mining activity the water supply to village Jaganoo, Bhagpur, Krowa , Marore, Bapli Lote etc under the scope of water supply scheme Jaganoo and other schemes has been affected due to decrease in water level in river Tawi and thus affecting pumping from existing intake structures.

The letters warned that the illegal mining near water source can lead to destruction of water source through diversion or depletion of flow, contamination of water with debris, silt and potential chemical runoff, damage to intake structures and filtration points established by the Jal Shakti and long term ecological imbalance , directly affecting the availability and quality of potable water.