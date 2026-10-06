Chandigarh, Oct 6: The Punjab government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a criminal case and probe corruption allegations linked to the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The High Court on Monday ordered the federal agency to investigate allegations arising from material shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with Punjab Police and submit a report within two months.

The allegations include claims of corruption in transfers and postings, influence over government policies and tenders, access to confidential documents and facilitation of arms licences. The allegations have not been established by a court.

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The Punjab government has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relief against the High Court's directions, according to reports on Tuesday.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said after the High Court ruling that the government would challenge the order in the apex court.

"We will challenge this matter in the Supreme Court," Cheema said.

The High Court order came on a public interest litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who alleged that Punjab Police had failed to take appropriate action despite communications from the ED seeking a probe into the allegations.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor examined the handling of the ED material by Punjab Police and questioned the delay in taking the investigation forward.

Referring to the course of the state police inquiry, the bench observed that the information supplied by the ED had resulted in a "journey with all travel and no reaching."

The court also noted that Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Mann and one of the people referred to in the ED material, had neither been associated with the preliminary inquiry nor asked for his response.

According to the ED allegations cited in court proceedings, private individual Nitin Gohal acted as an intermediary between people seeking government favours and Ghuman. The alleged favours included transfers and postings and other official benefits.

The High Court directed the state government and Punjab Police to cooperate with the CBI, saying: "State of Punjab as well as Punjab Police would render all assistance to the CBI in carrying out of fair investigation."

The Supreme Court challenge opens a new legal front in the case. As of Tuesday morning, there was no reported order from the Supreme Court staying the High Court's CBI probe direction. (UNI)