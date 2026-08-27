Punjab Govt employees strike, OPD services hit

CHANDIGARH, Aug 27: A statewide strike by Government employees in Punjab to press the AAP government to accept their demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance, affected functioning in various government departments and OPD services in hospitals on Thursday.

Over 150 employees' bodies under the banner of Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch have joined hands for the 'maha hartal' to press the state government to accept their long-pending demands.

According to employees' bodies, OPDs, except emergency services, in Government-run hospitals remained suspended.

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In Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, doctors held a demonstration in support of their demands. One of the protesters at the hospital said OPD services were suspended, but emergency services were operational.

Similarly, OPD services in a government health facility in Hoshiarpur were also suspended. One of the doctors said the OPD services would remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, a body of government doctors, also joined the strike call, a protesting employee said in Hoshiarpur.

At some of the Government departments in districts, there was a thin presence of employees.

However, state-owned bus services remained operational.

According to government employees, there will be a strike at the Civil Secretariat, directorates, deputy commissioner offices, Sub Divisional Magistrate offices and Tehsil offices. Additionally, employees of other departments, including health, transport, revenue and education, would also take part in the strike.

However, the employees have made it clear that there will be no road blockades during the protest.

There are around 3 lakh Government employees and 3.50 lakh pensioners in the state.

A meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and representatives of the employees' bodies to discuss their issues is scheduled for Thursday in Jalandhar.

The protesting employees have been demanding the release of pending 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA), the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularisation of contractual employees. They said despite repeated assurances, the state government "failed" to address their long-pending demands.

They alleged that the Government failed to release 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA) instalments and arrears despite directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

They are also demanding the implementation of minimum wages for workers, including mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, restoration of the ACP scheme, and extension of Punjab pay scales to employees recruited after July 17, 2020.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the AAP government over the strike.

"The 'Maha Hartal' being observed today by Punjab's Government employees is a powerful reminder of how badly the @AAPPunjab government has betrayed those who once welcomed it with flowers," Bajwa said on X.

"Today, these employees are forced to take to the streets and approach the courts to secure their legitimate rights. Their demands for pending DA arrears, implementation of OPS and regularisation are genuine," he said, adding the Punjab Congress stands firmly with employees and pensioners in their struggle. (PTI)