Punjab Governor meets President, Union ministers

CHANDIGARH, Sep 29: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers in New Delhi and discussed issues related to development of Punjab and Chandigarh, including drug de-addiction.

Kataria paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu, and invited her to attend the 'Vijay Diwas' function at Asafwala War Memorial in Fazilka in Punjab in December.

During his Delhi visit, Kataria also met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and discussed the goal of making Panjab University the number one university. Radhakrishnan is also Chancellor of the PU.

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According to an official statement, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kataria discussed steps to make Chandigarh drug-free.

Kataria sought support for the rehabilitation of people affected by drug abuse, their skill training after rehabilitation and suitable employment opportunities to help them rebuild their lives.

During his meeting with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Kataria requested 36 post graduate additional seats in the medical college.

He also sought support of Rs 2,000 crore for the Chandigarh Regional Medical Hub project to develop it as a fully government-funded project.

During his meeting with Union Minister for Education, Pralhad Joshi, Kataria requested him to make Punjab Engineering College here a fully Centrally Funded Technical Institution (CFTI).

He also requested the appointment of a vice-chancellor for the Punjab Engineering College, currently having the status of a deemed university, in compliance with UGC Regulations 2018.

During his meeting with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, Kataria raised the serious damage caused by Ravi river floods earlier in the border districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

He requested for a long-term plan to prevent recurring floods and find a permanent solution to the problem.

Kataria thanked Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for approving Rs 93 crore for Ajj Sarovar in Kharar and approximately Rs 19 crore for creation of a Digital Museum at the Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh. (PTI)