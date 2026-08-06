Punjab governor hoists 110-foot National Flag at PGIMER

CHANDIGARH, Aug 5: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday hoisted a 110-foot National Flag at the Kairon Administrative Block of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

Kataria described the occasion as "a glorious day in the history" of the research hospital.

"PGIMER occupies a place of great honour in India's healthcare system. By installing this 110-foot monumental national flag, the institute has enhanced not only its own stature but also the pride of 140 crore Indians," he said.

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"The place PGIMER enjoys today has been earned through the commitment of its entire workforce. Patients from across North India repose their faith in this institute every year. That trust is PGIMER's greatest recognition," he added.

According to a statement, the governor also praised PGIMER's achievements in organ donation, transplantation and research, saying repeated national recognition received by its Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) North was a matter of immense pride.

Kataria used the occasion to pay homage to freedom fighters, including Madan Lal Dhingra, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Udham Singh.

He praised PGIMER's SARATHI initiative, which ropes in volunteers for patient care, as an "outstanding example" of service through public participation.

"Greatness lies not merely in infrastructure or technology, but in compassion and selfless service. More important than any degree is the spirit with which that knowledge is used," he said. (PTI)