LAHORE, Sept 6: Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said her province faces a greater security threat from its adjoining provinces than from neighbouring countries.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years, both adjoining provinces of Punjab. It also shares a border with India.

"Terrorism enters Punjab through its provincial borders. The unfortunate thing is that the threat Punjab, a province of 130 million, faces comes less from my neighbouring countries and more from my neighbouring provinces." CM Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday at an event in Lahore.

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Mainly referring to adjoining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Punjab CM said, "Terrorism enters Punjab from there. Everyone has their eyes on Punjab, but, thank God, Punjab remains safe. The kinds of threats we face come from all our provincial borders."

Senior leader of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which leads the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, criticised Punjab's CM for her remark, calling it "insulting."

"Maryam Nawaz's insulting and sarcastic remarks about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are deeply shameful and deserve unequivocal condemnation," said National Assembly Speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaisar.

"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to suffer the consequences of the flawed and failed policies pursued by the current federal government led by her uncle, as well as the previous governments of Nawaz Sharif," he said in a statement.Â Qaisar pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have also made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said that "it is deeply unfortunate that, instead of acknowledging these immense sacrifices and offering support and comfort to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the families of the martyrs and police personnel, they are being taunted and their suffering is being mocked."

Criticising Maryam's remark, National Democratic Movement President and former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said, "The terrorism that you are now describing as a threat to Punjab was, in fact, engineered by your own Punjabi elite. You may be feeling the heat now, but we have been burning for decades."

People familiar with the matter said Maryam's remarks reinforce a sense of superiority that has long fuelled provincial resentment in Pakistan. (PTI)