Punjab delegation, MLA call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A public delegation from Punjab, led by S.Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ajnala, Amritsar, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and briefed him on recurring monsoon overflows from the Ujh River, affecting several parts of Punjab.

The delegation requested the Lieutenant Governor to take up the matter with the Prime Minister of India and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti for construction of a suitable dam/reservoir project on River Ujh, or any other technically feasible flood-moderation measure, after undertaking a comprehensive feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

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The delegation highlighted that such a project could help regulate and maintain the flow of River Ujh and mitigate flood situations in several districts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar, particularly Ajnala Sub-Division.

It was further submitted that besides flood management, a reservoir project could facilitate the storage of excess monsoon water for future use, while also offering potential for hydroelectric power generation and promoting tourism, water-sports and recreational activities in the area.

The delegation emphasized that the proposed intervention could contribute to long-term water management, strengthen flood resilience and support sustainable economic development in the region.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that the issue would be given due consideration and taken up with the concerned authorities for technical evaluation.

Dr Narinder Singh Raina, Member of Legislative Assembly from R.S Pura Jammu South also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.