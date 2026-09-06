Punjab cabinet approves 3 foodgrain policies for Kharif 2026-27

CHANDIGARH, Sep 5: The Punjab Cabinet today approved three key policies to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement and movement of paddy during the ensuing Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amendments to the Punjab Public Service Commission (Group A) Service Regulations, 2012, revival of 33 posts at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Chamkaur Sahib, creation of 138 new healthcare posts and filling 80 vacant posts.

The decisions were taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Disclosing this, the chief minister's office said that to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement during the ensuing KMS 2026-27, the cabinet gave its concurrence to the Punjab Custom Milling Policy for Kharif 2026-27, the Punjab Foodgrains Transportation Policy 2027 and the Punjab Foodgrains Labour & Cartage Policy 2027.

The cabinet reiterated the State Government's commitment to lift every single grain of the farmers during the upcoming season.

It also authorised Mann to amend any provisions of the policies, keeping in view administrative exigencies that may arise during the ensuing paddy season.

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Public Service Commission (Group A) Service Regulations, 2012, paving the way for issuance of the notification regarding the addition of a provision for promotion from Personal Assistant to Personal Secretary in the Punjab Public Service Commission.

To provide better and higher-level health services to the people of Chamkaur Sahib and its adjoining areas, the cabinet approved the revival of 33 newly created posts at the Sub-Divisional Hospital.

The cabinet also approved the creation of 19 new posts of various cadres for the Office of the Civil Surgeon, Malerkotla, so that official work can be carried out efficiently and healthcare facilities can be provided to residents of the district.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the creation of 119 new posts of various cadres at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dhuri, and the newly constructed MCH Centre there, with the objective of providing comprehensive and more advanced healthcare facilities to the public.

It also gave its consent for filling up 80 vacant posts of Medical Officer (Dental) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (PTI)