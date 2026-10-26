Punjab being developed as leading education hub: CM Mann

DHURI, Oct 25: Punjab is being developed into a leading education destination, with ample funding for upgrading government schools and creating new career pathways for the youth, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in Sangrur district's Dhuri on Sunday.

He highlighted that his government has provided over 70,000 government jobs based solely on merit.

Addressing youngsters at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal village, the chief minister urged them to focus on education and hard work, while stressing that Punjab needs elected representatives who understand people's pain and problems.

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"The energy, talent and creativity of young people were among Punjab's greatest assets, and the state's future depended on nurturing these qualities and providing youth with meaningful opportunities to excel in every sphere of life," he said.

Asserting that education must go beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results, the chief minister noted that true education lies in developing confident individuals with independent thinking, a strong sense of responsibility, respect for cultural roots and the courage to pursue dreams.

Highlighting the importance of youth festivals, he said such events enabled students to discover their hidden talents, overcome hesitation, develop self-confidence and learn valuable lessons in discipline, teamwork and healthy competition.

"These platforms also allowed students to learn from one another, broaden their horizons and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of the future," he added.

Emphasising the importance of cultural activities in shaping well-rounded personalities, Mann said that every student possesses unique abilities and potential.

Although circumstances and opportunities may vary, determination, dedication, and hard work can help young individuals overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable success, Mann stated.

"Educational institutions have a responsibility to identify this potential, provide the right environment and ensure that no talent remains undiscovered for want of encouragement," he added.

Mann mentioned that activities such as music, dance, theatre, literature, and folk arts play a crucial role in developing emotional intelligence, creative thinking, mutual respect, and a spirit of cooperation - qualities essential for building a progressive society.

"Punjab's cultural heritage is a source of pride and identity for our people. Youth festivals and folk festivals serve as vital links between generations, ensuring that the state's traditional art forms, folk music, dances and indigenous games continue to flourish," he added.

The chief minister said that 'Rangla Punjab' can be built only when its youth are empowered with knowledge, confidence, creativity and a strong sense of purpose. (PTI_)