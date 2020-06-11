Punjab based traders protest, demand permission to enter J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 11: Pathankot based businessmen having their business establishments in various parts of Jammu region held a protest demonstration against the J&K and Punjab Governments for not allowing them daily movement in J&K.

The numbers businessmen, small vendors and factory workers assembled in front of residence of Deputy Commissioner Pathankot, Gurpreet Singh Khera and lodged a protest demonstration and raised slogans in favour of their demands . They also met with DC Pathankot and apprised him of the problems being faced by them due to lock down.

They demanded the permission be given to them to enter in J&K to run their business as they are facing huge loss due to lockdown declared after spread of Covid19.

They said that there are numbers of businesses men, vendors, shopkeepers and factory workers dependent on the J&K where there small business establishments lie. But due to lockdown they suffered a lot to earn their livelihood. Now the Government has declared unlock. But both the Punjab and J&K Governments do not permitting them to move daily from Punjab to J&K. In such circumstances they are facing huge loss and are on the verge of hunger. They appealed both the Governments to allow them on the pattern of goods carrier vehicles to enter after thermal screening, they added.

Among other business men Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Salaria, Vishal Katoch,Raman Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Subhash Verma etc were present.