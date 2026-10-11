Punjab AAP MLA joins Dharna Morcha in Jammu for Punjabi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The indefinite Punjabi Language Dharna/Morcha launched by the All J&K Sikh Sangat entered its tenth consecutive day on Saturday, receiving fresh support from Punjab MLA and several religious, social and community organisations.

Manjinder Singh Giaspura, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Payal Assembly constituency in Punjab, specially visited Jammu to extend his support to the All J&K Sikh Sangat’s demand for granting Punjabi official language status in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The All J&K Sikh Sangat welcomed Giaspura’s support, describing the participation of a public representative from Punjab as an encouraging development for the movement.

Adding to the growing support, the All District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Alliance (Kashmir) extended its support through a letter dated October 9, 2026. The alliance acknowledged the efforts of the All J&K Sikh Sangat, Sikh representatives and other organisations campaigning for Punjabi’s official recognition.

The SEWA Society, Jammu, also formally submitted a letter of support dated October 10, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to the ongoing agitation. It expressed hope that the movement would achieve early success and that the Punjabi language would flourish.

The Sikhs 4 All Foundation, an educational and charitable organisation, extended its wholehearted support to the Morcha. In its letter, the foundation described the exclusion of Punjabi from official language status as an injustice to the Punjabi-speaking population and urged the present political leadership and concerned authorities to take an early decision on the demand.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Gobind Nagar (Munshi Chak), Jammu, the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Doda, and Sikh Nowwan Sewadar Sabha, Batote, also extended their support through written communications.

Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman of Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, and a prominent voice of the ongoing Morcha, said the growing support from Punjab and different parts of Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated the wider significance of the demand for Punjabi’s official recognition. He appealed to the Omar Abdullah-led Government to respond positively to the demand and bring the Punjabi Language Bill before the Legislative Assembly so that concrete steps could be taken towards granting Punjabi official language status.