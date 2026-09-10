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Home / National / Punjab: 2 AK-47 Rifles, 50 Cartridges Recovered As Illegal Arms Supply Network Busted In Amritsar

Punjab: 2 AK-47 Rifles, 50 Cartridges Recovered As Illegal Arms Supply Network Busted In Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 10: Punjab Police on Thursday said it busted an illegal arms supply network in Amritsar with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of two AK-47 assault rifles. Additionally, 3 magazines and 50 live cartridges were also...

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Daily Excelsior
03:41 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh, Sep 10: Punjab Police on Thursday said it busted an illegal arms supply network in Amritsar with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of two AK-47 assault rifles.
Additionally, 3 magazines and 50 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Investigation disclosed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler and were involved in supplying illegal arms to criminal elements in Punjab, Yadav said in a post on X.
A case has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.
Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved, establish the backward and forward linkages, verify the foreign-based smuggling connection, and uncover the wider illegal arms supply network, Yadav said. (Agencies)
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