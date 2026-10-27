Pulwama: Timely Irrigation Helps Balhama Farmer Double Saffron Production

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Saffron farmer Fayaz Ahmad Bhat of Balhama has reported nearly double the saffron production this year, attributing the increase to timely irrigation, hard work and practical experience.Bhat said he used his own water pump to ensure timely irrigation of his saffron fields, which he credited as a key factor behind the bumper crop.Dr Sheetal Ambardar, Assistant Professor at the University of Jammu, who has been researching saffron for the past 16 years, also visited Bhat’s fields at Balhama. She appreciated the healthy flowering and well-developed stigmas observed in the crop.