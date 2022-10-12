Pulwama synonymous with good governance, development: Kansal

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 12:- Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, today visited Pulwama to review overall developmental scenario in the district.

He took first-hand appraisal of all Central and UT Government developmental and social security schemes besides assessing performance of different departments.

Principal Secretary, who is also Secretary In-charge for Pulwama district, also assessed sector wise progress achieved under different schemes by various departments.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, through a power point presentation, gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities and scheme-wise achievements under District Capex Budget, Languishing Projects, Health, JJM, RDD , PWD, PHE, Social Welfare and other sectors.

During the meeting, it was informed that the number of total works under District Capex 2022-23 was 2720 including 2138 new works and 582 ongoing works. Besides, 80 works have been completed and funds worth Rs 19.07 crore and Rs 119.13 crore stands released under Regular and ADF components. The total allocated cost under Capex was Rs. 438.16 crore.

Kansal said that the UT Government is putting in sustained efforts to remove difficulties besides making social security and welfare schemes easily accessible to all eligible citizens. He exhorted upon officials to undertake regular public outreach activities for ensuring 100% saturation of all the beneficiary-oriented schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Reviewing District Capex plan and other important infrastructure projects in the district, Principal Secretary passed instructions to Deputy Commissioner to monitor all Infrastructure Projects periodically and ensure their completion within stipulated timelines.

Enquiring about the status of critical projects of works departments, he asked the concerned to submit regular reports regarding stages of project completion.

Kansal issued explicit instructions to the Power Development Department functionaries to restore power supply during upcoming winters. “Adopt advance planning and optimum resource allocation to ensure minimum hassle to common citizens”, he exhorted upon the officers.

Addressing officers, he said that Pulwama is on the trajectory of development and prosperity and can be a role model for other districts.

Emphasizing the importance of schemes like PM – SEHAT – Ayushmaan Bharat, PM – KISAN, MUMKIN and others, Kansal asked the concerned officers to prioritize achieving set targets under these schemes. He enjoined upon the officers to have 100 per cent saturation in beneficiary oriented schemes with special focus on credit linkages and financial inclusion. He added that analysis of missing links and gaps should be done so that projects are completed in time.

Laying emphasis on online services, he said these digital utilities are way towards accountability and transparency.

He cautioned officers against any lackadaisical approach on their part as far as public services are concerned.

Among others the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Pulwama and Tral, ACD and ACP Pulwama besides district officers.