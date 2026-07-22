Pulwama resident found dead in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: A 41-year-old man from Pulwama district of south Kashmir was found dead in a bus at Narwal area of Jammu district today, officials said.

The deceased, Bilal Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Majid Sofi, who was returning from Delhi, was found unconscious in a sleeper bus (BR06PG-5637) at Narwal, they said.

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He was shifted to Government Medical College Jammu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said.

According to them, the family members of the deceased have been informed and the body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Jammu, where post-mortem examination would be conducted by a team of doctors tomorrow.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings to further investigate into the matter.