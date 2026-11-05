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Home / Videos / Pulwama: People Express Happiness Ahead of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda’s Visit to AIIMS Kashmir

Pulwama: People Express Happiness Ahead of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda’s Visit to AIIMS Kashmir

Residents expressed happiness and enthusiasm ahead of the visit of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to AIIMS Kashmir at Awantipora, where he is scheduled to review the progress of the upcoming tertiary care institute. ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:05 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Residents expressed happiness and enthusiasm ahead of the visit of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to AIIMS Kashmir at Awantipora, where he is scheduled to review the progress of the upcoming tertiary care institute.

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