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Home / Videos / Pulwama: Kashmiri Pandits Attend Annual Haar Tshodah Festival at Jawala Ji Temple

Pulwama: Kashmiri Pandits Attend Annual Haar Tshodah Festival at Jawala Ji Temple

      Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits attended the annual festival at Mata Jawala Ji temple in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The Kashmiri Pandits thanked the local authorities for making elaborate arrangements for devotees.MLA...

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Daily Excelsior
06:58 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits attended the annual festival at Mata Jawala Ji temple in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The Kashmiri Pandits thanked the local authorities for making elaborate arrangements for devotees.MLA Pampore, Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Sanjay Saraf also participated in the festival.

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