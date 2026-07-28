Pulwama: Kashmiri Pandits Attend Annual Haar Tshodah Festival at Jawala Ji Temple

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Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits attended the annual festival at Mata Jawala Ji temple in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The Kashmiri Pandits thanked the local authorities for making elaborate arrangements for devotees.MLA Pampore, Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Sanjay Saraf also participated in the festival.