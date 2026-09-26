Pulwama: Foundation Stone Laid For Reconstruction Mata Mahakali Asthapan Temple At Tral

A foundation stone ceremony for the reconstruction of the historic Mata Mahakali Asthapan Temple was held in Tral town of Pulwama district. The reconstruction is being undertaken as part of the Central Government’s initiative to restore and reconstruct dilapidated and ancient temples across Jammu and Kashmir. Havan and other religious rituals were performed during the ceremony. The event was attended by the ADC Tral, MLA Tral and a large number of people from the Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities.

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