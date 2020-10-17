Pulwama boy tops NEET exam from J-K

SRINAGAR: A teenager from militancy-infested south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has topped the NEET examination from the Union Territory despite internet connectivity issues in most parts of the valley since over a year.

Basit Bilal Khan (18) secured 695 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam, the result of which was declared on Friday.

Khan, hailing from Ratnipora village in Pulwama, said while he worked very hard for the competitive examination, frequent internet outages and slow network speed created a lot of hardships. (AGENCIES)