Pulmonologist warns against self medication during winter

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Warning against self-medication during winter, noted pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir today cautioned that unnecessary use of antibiotics can lead to drug resistance, making medicines ineffective against future infections.

He said people often take antibiotics and other medicines left over from previous illnesses when they develop cold, cough or flu symptoms, without determining whether the infection is viral or bacterial.

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"Taking unnecessary antibiotics, especially for two to three days, can cause the body to develop resistance. When a real infection occurs later, those medicines may stop working," he said.

Dr Naveed said symptoms of viral infections, bacterial infections, COVID-19, pneumonia and allergies often overlap, making medical evaluation necessary before starting treatment.

He advised people experiencing respiratory symptoms to consult qualified healthcare professionals or visit nearby health centres instead of relying on previously prescribed medicines. He also cautioned against using artificial intelligence platforms, including ChatGPT, as substitutes for medical diagnosis, saying they could provide multiple possible explanations for symptoms but could not conduct the clinical assessment and detailed questioning required to establish a diagnosis.

On winter-related health risks, Dr Naveed said falling temperatures and reduced humidity increased vulnerability to respiratory infections, particularly among people suffering from chronic chest ailments.

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and bronchitis were particularly vulnerable, as respiratory infections could aggravate their existing conditions and trigger complications, he said.

Dr Naveed also recommended influenza and pneumonia vaccinations for elderly people, children and other high-risk groups to reduce the risk of severe infections.

He advised people to wear three layers of clothing during cold weather and said elderly people and children should avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, particularly during early mornings and evenings.