Pul Doda Bridge Closed For Traffic After Cracks Appear
Continuous heavy rainfall in Doda district has led to the closure of the Pul Doda Bridge after a crack was noticed in the bridge structure, raising safety concerns. The district administration has suspended all vehicular movement across the bridge...
Continuous heavy rainfall in Doda district has led to the closure of the Pul Doda Bridge after a crack was noticed in the bridge structure, raising safety concerns. The district administration has suspended all vehicular movement across the bridge as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Police personnel have been deployed at the site to regulate traffic and prevent commuters from using the bridge.
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