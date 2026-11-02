Public welfare, development remain Govt’s priority: Sagar

‘NC committed for DRWs’ regularisation’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The J&K National Conference general secretary and Minister for Revenue, Law and PDD, Ali Mohd Sagar has lauded the ongoing initiatives of the Omar Abdullah Government aimed at providing relief to the people, accelerating development, addressing unemployment and ensuring access to essential daily necessities and basic amenities.

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Addressing a meeting at the party office in Srinagar today, Sagar said that despite limited powers and various administrative constraints, the government has kept public welfare at the centre of its priorities.

He said that tackling unemployment remains among the government's foremost priorities. In this regard, steps are being taken to create government employment opportunities, encourage young people towards self-employment, promote skill development and generate new avenues of livelihood. He said harnessing the potential of youth and providing them with dignified employment is a collective responsibility.

Sagar further said that Chief Minister Omar had constituted a committee to examine the regularisation of daily-rated workers and directed it to submit its report within six months so that the process of regularisation could be initiated. However, unfortunately, the committee failed to submit its report to the government within the stipulated time, and even the Chief Secretary, who was heading the committee, two days ago.

He said that such impediments are inherent in the Union Territory system, which is precisely why the National Conference is seeking restoration of statehood. He added that several other public-oriented initiatives are also facing delays and administrative hurdles because of the existing UT framework.

The NC leader further said that the government is fully aware of the day-to-day difficulties faced by ordinary citizens and is continuously working to ensure essential services, provide relief to economically weaker and underprivileged sections, strengthen the healthcare and education systems, and complete development projects in both urban and rural areas. The public welfare, he said, is not merely a governmental responsibility but also a fundamental component of the NC's manifesto and its commitment to the people.