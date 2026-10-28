Public support remains NC’s greatest strength: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said NC has weathered the most turbulent, sensitive and challenging periods in its history, making countless sacrifices to safeguard and secure the dignity, honour, prosperity and constitutional and democratic rights of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a function organised to welcome newly inducted Ministers at the party headquarters, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the National Conference movement was founded on the struggle against injustice and a firm commitment to securing the fundamental rights of the people.

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"To achieve this objective, the people, particularly the party's dedicated and selfless workers, endured immense hardships and suffering in their pursuit of a free and dignified environment, self-respect, faith in God and self-confidence," he added.

He said that conspiracies against the National Conference are nothing new. "History bears testimony to the fact that the party faced several sinister and dangerous conspiracies during different periods, including 1953, 1977, 1984 and 1990. However, on every occasion, the party emerged victorious, owing to the unwavering participation, cooperation and support of the people," he said.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that those who had attempted to divide the National Conference, create fissures within its ranks and weaken its popular base had gradually disappeared from the political landscape.

Reaffirming his commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional and democratic rights, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the struggle for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A would continue. He asserted that the National Conference would not retreat from its struggle until the constitutional and democratic rights of the people were restored.

Senior party leaders, MPs, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly and party functionaries were also present on the occasion.