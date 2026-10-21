SRINAGAR, Oct 21: Senior RSS functionary Ramlal on Wednesday criticised Rahul Gandhi's "all-male anti-constitutional cult" jibe against the Sangh, calling it the "latest manufactured lie" and asserting that the RSS treats women with unmatched respect and has many women as its members.

Reacting to remarks made by Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said that political leaders who rely on falsehoods are witnessing their own political footprint contract, while the RSS continues to enjoy growing public trust.

"Normally, we do not comment on political matters, nor do we comment on political leaders. However, regarding the Sangh, many lies have been peddled continuously for many years. When all their old lies fall flat, they invent a new lie every day. Now, this is the latest lie they have manufactured," Ramlal told reporters here.

Advertisement

The RSS leader was here as the chief guest at a function organised by J-K Democratic Foundation.

He said there are many women in the Sangh who participate as speakers or preside as chief guests in various programmes.

"They (opposition) tell lies without any basis. Meanwhile, support for the Sangh continues to grow. So, to those making such statements -- he is a prominent leader -- I would advise: if your support is shrinking because of such narratives, you ought to reflect on that," he said.

"Public support does not grow on falsehoods; public support grows on truth. And as we always say in the Sangh, and as Mohan Bhagwat ji also has noted: say whatever good or bad you want about the Sangh, but come and see the Sangh for yourself first," he added.

On the foundation day of the RSS on Tuesday, Gandhi had in a post on X said, "The RSS is an all male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti."

"That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," the former Congress chief said.

Ramlal drew a parallel between outside perception about Jammu and Kashmir and the RSS and pointed to the "calm and receptive atmosphere" at his public engagement, saying ground realities often defy political narratives.

"I have come to Kashmir. I see how comfortably you all are taking soundbites; speeches are taking place; so many people are listening. I have come here as well. Everyone knows I belong to the RSS. But didn't you see how smoothly the event went? We listened to them; they listened to us.

"Outside, people may keep building whatever perception they like -- saying 'this is happening in Kashmir, that is happening in Kashmir'. Similarly, people comment on the Sangh without ever visiting it," he said.

He added that when people make claims without understanding, "falsehoods slip out of their mouths". "When lies come out, their credibility diminishes. What can we do about that? The Sangh's credibility is growing because the Sangh walks on the path of truth".

Ramlal asserted that the respect given to women in the country is unmatched.

"Not just within the Sangh, but across the entire nation of India, the respect accorded to women is unmatched anywhere else in the world," he said.

On the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions, Ramlal said India will progress when peace prevails, but "they want conflicts to keep happening because conflicts serve their own interests".

"Therefore, there are certain forces that wish to destabilise such a growing nation. He did not name anyone, but such forces do exist that want to destabilise. Some may even attempt to destabilise India. We must stay alert; we need to remain vigilant," he said.

The RSS leader stressed that India has immense diversity of caste, class, language, and region, but the people of India believe in unity in diversity.

"Accepting everyone, respecting everyone, tolerating everyone-- this is what India stands for," he added.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir can send out a very positive message as everyone looks at the crown.

"Progress has to happen across all regions, but Jammu and Kashmir can deliver an important message, and right now, Jammu & Kashmir is indeed sending that message," he said.

To a question about a historic mosque in Delhi receiving an eviction notice, Ramlal said such issues should not be looked at through the prism of religion.

"Whenever development takes place or infrastructure work happens, sometimes a temple is affected or demolished, sometimes a gurdwara needs to be relocated. This happens across all countries worldwide -- sometimes mosques are relocated too," he said.

He, however, asserted that the governments should handle such matters through mutual dialogue and utmost caution.

On his Kashmir visit, the RSS leader said that the "people of Kashmir are wonderful, and Kashmir's culture is ancient".

"Everyone in Kashmir used to live together in harmony. There is a rich tradition of Sanatani saints here, as well as an ancient tradition of Sufi saints. Everyone lived and worked together peacefully.

"In between, an era arrived where terrorism and violence took over. But it is heartening that the people of Kashmir have now realised that terror and violence bring neither peace of mind, nor tranquillity, nor development," he said.

Reflecting on the peace in the valley, Ramlal voiced hope that people will continue to tread the path of peace and show the way to the rest of the country as well.

"Do not get influenced by outside forces. What is the point of being influenced by those who are themselves heading into the abyss?" he said. (PTI)