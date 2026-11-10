Public representatives, delegations call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Several public representatives, delegations, professionals and citizens today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here and discussed a range of issues concerning public welfare, development and various sectors.

Former Minister Sukhnandan Choudhary called on the Chief Minister and discussed issues of public importance.

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MLA Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia met the Chief Minister and discussed developmental issues, public welfare concerns and other matters pertaining to his Assembly constituency.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, Prof. B. N. Tripathi, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed various matters related to the university.

A delegation of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), led by its Chairman Sanjay Aggarwal, met the Chief Minister and discussed issues concerning the automobile industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Abhinav Gupta of ASCOMS, Jammu, also called on the Chief Minister. The interaction provided an opportunity to acknowledge his professional accomplishments.

A delegation led by Principal of British International School, Sainik Colony, Jammu, accompanied by teachers and students, also called on the Chief Minister. The students interacted briefly with him during the meeting.

Several other individuals and citizens also called on the Chief Minister during the day.