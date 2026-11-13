Public representatives, delegations call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Several delegations, public representatives and school students today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of various developmental issues, community concerns and matters pertaining to their respective constituencies.

MLA Anantnag West Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), MLA Samba Surjeet Singh Slathia and MLA Gulmarg Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah separately called on the Chief Minister and discussed ongoing developmental works, public welfare concerns and other important issues concerning their respective constituencies.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the visiting public representatives and delegations and assured them that their genuine demands and developmental concerns would be examined and addressed on priority.

Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Prof. (Dr.) M. Ashraf Ganie, met the Chief Minister and apprised him of the functioning of the premier health institution.

Managing Director, Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), Ramesh Mukhiya, also called on the Chief Minister and briefed him on the status of various hydroelectric power projects being executed by the company in Kishtwar district. He also discussed key issues related to the implementation and progress of these projects.

A delegation of the All J&K Christian Sabha, led by its President Ashu Peter Matoo, met the Chief Minister and discussed an upcoming event being organised by the Sabha. The delegation also apprised him of various issues concerning the Christian community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, students of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Juniors, Jammu, accompanied by Managing Director Siya Singh, Principal Sahrish Ismaily and Vice Principal Arti Sharma, called on the Chief Minister and extended their warm greetings on the occasion of the upcoming Children's Day.

The interaction provided an opportunity for the young students to meet the Chief Minister ahead of the occasion.