Public Relations Unit, Jammu @75

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal

In the age of hybrid warfare, where narratives can influence national security as profoundly as military operations, information has emerged as a strategic asset. On India's sensitive northern frontiers, where every development is closely watched both within the country and beyond its borders, the responsibility of communicating the truth demands professionalism, credibility and unwavering commitment.

For the past seventy-five years, the Public Relations Unit (PRU), Jammu has quietly fulfilled this responsibility. While soldiers have defended the nation's borders, PRU Jammu has safeguarded the information domain - ensuring that the stories of courage, sacrifice, humanitarian service and national commitment reach citizens accurately, responsibly and without compromising operational security. As the Unit celebrated its Platinum Jubilee on 1 July 2026, it stands not merely as a media organisation but as one of India's oldest and most respected institutions of strategic communication.

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Raised on 1st July 1950 under the leadership of Major D.C. Kapur (First Defence PRO of Jammu), the Unit came into existence at a defining moment in independent India's history. Barely three years after Independence and in the aftermath of the first conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government recognised the importance of establishing an authentic bridge between the Defence Forces, the media and the people. Since then, twenty-two Defence Public Relations Officers have led the Unit, each contributing to an enduring legacy built on credibility, professionalism and public service.

Over the decades, PRU Jammu has evolved into the principal communication interface of the Ministry of Defence in the Jammu region. The Unit represents the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation, the National Cadet Corps and several other Ministry of Defence establishments. It coordinates media engagement, manages strategic communication during military operations, facilitates national and international media, counters misinformation, projects nation-building initiatives and ensures that the voice of the Defence Forces reaches the public with clarity and authenticity.

The Unit's journey mirrors India's own security history. It has supported communication during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, the Kargil conflict, decades of counter-insurgency operations, anti-terror campaigns, anti-infiltration operations, ceasefire violations and numerous security contingencies in Jammu and Kashmir. During every major operation, PRU Jammu has balanced two equally critical responsibilities - keeping the nation informed while protecting operational confidentiality. This balance has been central to preserving public confidence and ensuring that facts prevail over speculation.

Equally significant has been the Unit's role in highlighting the humanitarian face of the Defence Forces. For decades, PRU Jammu has documented rescue operations during floods, earthquakes, avalanches and landslides, projecting soldiers not merely as defenders of territorial integrity but as first responders in times of human distress. During the devastating floods of 2014 and later natural disasters across the region, the Unit effectively communicated the scale of humanitarian assistance undertaken by the Defence Forces, bringing national attention to thousands of lives saved through extraordinary courage and selfless service.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PRU Jammu once again played a vital role in showcasing the Defence Forces' contribution to national resilience. From establishing quarantine facilities and supporting vaccination drives to providing oxygen support, medical logistics and humanitarian assistance, the Unit ensured that citizens remained informed about the military's unwavering commitment to the nation during one of the most challenging public health emergencies in modern history.

Beyond crisis communication, PRU Jammu has consistently highlighted the Defence Forces' enduring contribution to nation-building. Through extensive coverage of educational initiatives, medical camps, women empowerment programmes, youth engagement, sports competitions, environmental campaigns, skill development projects and civic action programmes, particularly under Operation Sadbhavana, the Unit has reinforced the image of the Indian soldier as a partner in development and a catalyst for social transformation. These stories have strengthened public trust and deepened the bond between the soldier and the citizen across the region.

One of the Unit's unique strengths has been its ability to bring national recognition to organisations whose contributions often remain outside public attention. Through sustained media outreach, PRU Jammu has highlighted the remarkable achievements of Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation in constructing strategic roads, bridges and tunnels, restoring connectivity after disasters and enabling socio-economic development in remote border areas. It has similarly showcased the operational excellence of the Indian Air Force, humanitarian air operations, recruitment initiatives and the inspiring activities of the National Cadet Corps, encouraging generations of young Indians to embrace discipline, leadership and national service.

As communication technologies evolved from typewriters and telegrams to satellite television, digital media and social networking platforms, PRU Jammu transformed itself into a modern strategic communication organisation. Today, the Unit leverages multimedia content, digital storytelling and real-time dissemination of verified information to reach millions of citizens while swiftly countering misinformation and malicious propaganda. In an era increasingly defined by information warfare, this capability has become indispensable to national security.

The importance of strategic communication was once again demonstrated during Operation SINDOOR, when PRU Jammu ensured timely dissemination of verified operational information while effectively projecting humanitarian assistance, civil preparedness and the coordinated efforts of multiple stakeholders. The experience reaffirmed a defining reality of modern conflict - that credibility remains one of a nation's strongest strategic assets.

As India navigates an increasingly complex information environment, the role of credible, responsible and timely communication will only become more significant. The Public Relations Unit, Jammu, enters its seventy-sixth year with the same values that inspired its raising in 1950 - professionalism, integrity and service to the nation. Its remarkable journey reminds us that while soldiers safeguard India's borders, there must always be trusted voices to safeguard the truth.

For seventy-five years, PRU Jammu has been that voice.

(The author is PRO & Spokesperson, Jammu Region)