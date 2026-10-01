Public purpose can’t defeat constitutional right to property: HC

Article 300-A invoked; PHE directed to assess compensation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Holding that the constitutional protection of private property under Article 300-A cannot be rendered illusory merely because land is required for a public purpose, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that the State cannot indefinitely retain and utilise private property for water supply without authority of law and without addressing the owner's lawful claim for compensation and use and occupation charges.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while deciding a petition concerning 10 kanals and 16 marlas of private land at Mouza Dewar, Tehsil Pattan, held that the State may legitimately utilise private property for providing essential public services, but such utilisation must have the authority of law and cannot result in the owner being compelled to bear, without lawful compensation, the entire burden of a facility intended to serve the public at large.

The High Court held that the right to provide water and the right to property have to be read conjointly and harmoniously, ensuring the public purpose while protecting the owner's proprietary rights through due authority of law and just compensation.

The petitioners Haleema and Asiya Hamid Khan, claimed ownership over land comprising Survey Nos. 645-min, 960, 961 and 962, over which PHE had laid underground and above-ground water pipelines and constructed concrete structures for controlling water supply. They sought removal of the infrastructure, compensation for use and occupation or, alternatively, initiation of acquisition/requisition proceedings.

The department contended that the pipelines had been laid decades before the petitioners purchased the land in 2012 and that they ought to have known of their existence. It also argued that the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010 did not provide compensation merely for a pipeline laid through private land.

The High Court, however, noted that Section 12 of the 2010 Act empowers the Government to lay or carry water pipes through, across, under or over private premises, but subject to statutory safeguards. Section 12(2) specifically provides compensation where an owner or occupier suffers damage as a result of such operations, while Section 12(4) requires pipelines to be laid sufficiently underground to safeguard the use of land by the owner or occupier. Sections 88 and 89 prescribe compensation for damage and the mechanism for its assessment and payment.

The High Court rejected the respondents' contention that the petitioners' claim was defeated because the pipelines pre-dated their purchase. Referring to Section 8 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, it held that transfer of property passes to the transferee all interest and legal incidents capable of passing with the property. The mere fact that the petitioners were not owners when the pipelines were originally laid did not disentitle them from claiming compensation.

The High Court further held that the pipelines remained in situ and the use of the land had continued. It therefore constituted a continuing interference with the proprietary rights of the petitioners and could not be treated as a one-time use.

Invoking Article 300-A, the High Court reiterated that although right to property is no longer a fundamental right, it continues to enjoy constitutional protection and no person can be deprived of property save by authority of law. Relying on Vidya Devi Versus State of Himachal Pradesh, the Court noted that the obligation to pay compensation can be inferred from Article 300-A.

Accordingly, the Chief Engineer, PHE, Kashmir has been directed to constitute, within two weeks, a Committee under Section 89 to conduct a spot inspection, examine revenue and departmental records, determine the portion of land actually used by the pipelines and concrete/sluice structures and assess the nature and extent of damage. The petitioners must be given an opportunity of hearing.

If the land is required for continued public use, the competent authority shall examine the petitioners' claim for reasonable rent/use and occupation charges from 2012, when they purchased the property. Such charges shall continue to accrue so long as the land remains in use, unless it is duly acquired or lawfully released. If the State intends to permanently retain it, the necessity of acquisition must also be examined.

Any compensation and rent/use and occupation charges determined shall be paid within the stipulated period, failing which the amount shall carry 6 per cent annual interest, subject to final determination of entitlement, from the date of acquisition in 2012 till actual payment. The entire exercise has to be completed within six weeks of constitution of the Committee, followed by a reasoned and speaking order.