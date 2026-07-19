Public outrage over Ram temple donation theft has shaken Uttar Pradesh, entire nation: Mayawati

LUCKNOW, July 19: A day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said public outrage over the theft, misappropriation and embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has deeply shaken both Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

In an X post in Hindi on Sunday, she said that both the ruling and opposition parties should set aside political animosity and discuss key issues in Parliament with utmost seriousness.

"The widespread public outrage over the theft, tampering, and embezzlement of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram temple has shaken Uttar Pradesh and the entire country to its core.

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"People are holding those who politicised religion for electoral gains responsible for hurting their sentiments, which is echoing from streets to the courts, and are keeping a close watch on the issue, which is bound to heat up in Parliament as well," Mayawati said in the X post.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

"The nation and the general public are once again concerned about whether the session will fall victim to uproar and adjournments, or seriousness will be shown in calming the charged and agitated atmosphere fuelled by burning issues such as soaring inflation, poverty, unemployment, women's insecurity, and paper leaks in major examinations, and in finding satisfactory solutions to them," Mayawati said.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, she said that issues of significant national and public interest, such as the ongoing US-Israel conflict against Iran and the devaluation of the rupee demand that both the ruling and opposition parties set aside political animosity, self-interest and narrow-mindedness.

"They must unite to devise effective solutions and take commendable action. Otherwise, the lives of the 'bahujan' population in our country of nearly 140 crore people could face even harder times, leaving their future in limbo, which is being apprehended," she said.

In this context, it is essential for Parliament to be fully serious and sensitive regarding these burning national issues, the BSP chief said.

"It would certainly be best if this process begins with the current Monsoon session itself. An effective Parliament is crucial for ensuring people-friendly good governance," Mayawati added. (PTI)